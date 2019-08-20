Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Purchased by Wintrust Investments LLC

Wintrust Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,574 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Danaher in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 527.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 320 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Danaher in the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DHR shares. Argus lifted their price objective on Danaher to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Danaher from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $134.00 price objective on Danaher and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on Danaher from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Danaher from $131.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Danaher has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.54.

Shares of Danaher stock traded down $1.10 on Tuesday, hitting $140.61. 74,691 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,103,424. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $141.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.69. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $94.59 and a 1-year high of $145.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The conglomerate reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 12.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP William King sold 12,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.92, for a total transaction of $1,682,464.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,776,774.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian W. Ellis sold 1,010 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total transaction of $145,480.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,008,851.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 354,316 shares of company stock worth $48,598,531. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

Featured Article: Economic Bubble

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.