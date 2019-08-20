Daimler (ETR:DAI) Given a €50.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €50.00 ($58.14) price target on Daimler (ETR:DAI) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DAI. DZ Bank restated a sell rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Oddo Bhf set a €65.00 ($75.58) price target on Daimler and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a €57.00 ($66.28) price target on Daimler and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Bank of America set a €65.00 ($75.58) price target on Daimler and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays set a €57.00 ($66.28) price target on Daimler and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €55.50 ($64.53).

Shares of ETR:DAI opened at €41.97 ($48.80) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 249.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of €45.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of €50.52. The stock has a market cap of $44.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.16. Daimler has a 52-week low of €40.31 ($46.87) and a 52-week high of €60.00 ($69.77).

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

