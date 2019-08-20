Dai (DAI) Tops 1-Day Volume of $20.11 Million

Dai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 19th. Dai has a market capitalization of $78.71 million and approximately $20.11 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dai token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00009266 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Gatecoin, Radar Relay, Gate.io and HitBTC. In the last seven days, Dai has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002587 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.55 or 0.00263748 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009284 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $144.70 or 0.01336717 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000657 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00022951 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.03 or 0.00092656 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000426 BTC.

Dai Token Profile

Dai’s launch date was December 18th, 2017. Dai’s total supply is 78,477,970 tokens. The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Dai is medium.com/@MakerDAO . Dai’s official website is www.makerdao.com . Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO

Buying and Selling Dai

Dai can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bibox, Gatecoin, AirSwap, Bancor Network, Ethfinex, YoBit, Gate.io, Kyber Network, DDEX, Radar Relay and OasisDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

