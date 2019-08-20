CynergisTek Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK) Director John D. Abouchar Buys 10,000 Shares

CynergisTek Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK) Director John D. Abouchar bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.25 per share, for a total transaction of $32,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of CTEK traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.17. The stock had a trading volume of 9,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,901. CynergisTek Inc has a 12 month low of $2.78 and a 12 month high of $5.00.
CynergisTek (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.80 million.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CTEK shares. B. Riley set a $7.00 target price on CynergisTek and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CynergisTek from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th.
About CynergisTek
Cynergistek, Inc provides outsourced document solutions, IT consulting data security, and managed print services primarily to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers Incident Response, Vendor Security Management, and Patient Privacy Monitoring Service, as well as Compliance Assist Partner Program.
