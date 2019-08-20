CynergisTek Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK) Director John D. Abouchar Buys 10,000 Shares

CynergisTek Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK) Director John D. Abouchar bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.25 per share, for a total transaction of $32,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of CTEK traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.17. The stock had a trading volume of 9,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,901. CynergisTek Inc has a 12 month low of $2.78 and a 12 month high of $5.00.

Get CynergisTek alerts:

CynergisTek (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.80 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of CynergisTek by 208.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,468 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CynergisTek in the 1st quarter worth $124,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CynergisTek by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 4,771 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CynergisTek in the 2nd quarter worth $340,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P lifted its holdings in shares of CynergisTek by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 83,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 12,982 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CTEK shares. B. Riley set a $7.00 target price on CynergisTek and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CynergisTek from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th.

About CynergisTek

Cynergistek, Inc provides outsourced document solutions, IT consulting data security, and managed print services primarily to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers Incident Response, Vendor Security Management, and Patient Privacy Monitoring Service, as well as Compliance Assist Partner Program.

Further Reading: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Receive News & Ratings for CynergisTek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CynergisTek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.