CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 3.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,683,876 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 60,046 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $91,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CVS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,790,753 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $903,574,000 after purchasing an additional 3,041,266 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,462,292 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,076,697,000 after purchasing an additional 4,376,604 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 7,951 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 27,798 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 4,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 25,316 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 8,149 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th. ValuEngine downgraded CVS Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Mizuho set a $71.00 price objective on CVS Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on CVS Health from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.14.

Shares of CVS stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,796,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,907,550. The company has a market cap of $78.39 billion, a PE ratio of 8.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.79 and a 200-day moving average of $56.41. CVS Health Corp has a 52 week low of $51.72 and a 52 week high of $82.15.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $63.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.66 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 1.91%. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that CVS Health Corp will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 25th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 24th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

Recommended Story: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.