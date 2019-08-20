CVCoin (CVN) Price Hits $0.12

CVCoin (CURRENCY:CVN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. CVCoin has a market capitalization of $1.53 million and approximately $200,252.00 worth of CVCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, CVCoin has traded 3.1% lower against the dollar. One CVCoin token can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00001138 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, Sistemkoin, HADAX and OpenLedger DEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002546 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.22 or 0.00260460 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009235 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.04 or 0.01301703 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000649 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00022251 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.94 or 0.00091780 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000413 BTC.

About CVCoin

CVCoin’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,380,890 tokens. CVCoin’s official message board is www.crypviser-forum.com . CVCoin’s official website is crypviser.network . CVCoin’s official Twitter account is @cvcoin_ico and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling CVCoin

CVCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX, Sistemkoin, BTC-Alpha, HADAX and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CVCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CVCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CVCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

