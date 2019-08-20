Cushing MLP Total Return Fund (NYSE:SRV) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $10.19

Cushing MLP Total Return Fund (NYSE:SRV)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.19 and traded as high as $9.83. Cushing MLP Total Return Fund shares last traded at $9.78, with a volume of 5,837 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.19.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.03%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cushing MLP Total Return Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $132,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in Cushing MLP Total Return Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Cushing MLP Total Return Fund by 40.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,105 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 12,641 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Cushing MLP Total Return Fund by 248.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 83,304 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 59,418 shares during the period.

About Cushing MLP Total Return Fund (NYSE:SRV)

Cushing MLP Total Return Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Swank Capital, LLC. The fund is managed by Swank Energy Income Advisors L.P. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe with a focus in United States. The fund typically invests in MLPs, Other Natural Resource Companies, and global commodities.

