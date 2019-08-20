CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) Price Hits $60.20 on Major Exchanges

CryptoVerificationCoin (CURRENCY:CVCC) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 20th. CryptoVerificationCoin has a total market capitalization of $35.07 million and approximately $35,878.00 worth of CryptoVerificationCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CryptoVerificationCoin coin can now be purchased for $60.20 or 0.00561784 BTC on exchanges including Escodex and CryptoBridge. In the last week, CryptoVerificationCoin has traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00004858 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 1,113.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00008837 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Stakinglab (LABX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002353 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000257 BTC.

BitRewards (BIT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 23.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000719 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin Profile

CryptoVerificationCoin (CRYPTO:CVCC) is a coin. CryptoVerificationCoin’s total supply is 36,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 582,595 coins. The official website for CryptoVerificationCoin is cryptoverificationcoin.com . CryptoVerificationCoin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

CryptoVerificationCoin Coin Trading

CryptoVerificationCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Escodex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoVerificationCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoVerificationCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptoVerificationCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

