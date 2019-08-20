CryptoSoul Market Cap Reaches $43,229.00 (SOUL)

CryptoSoul (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. During the last week, CryptoSoul has traded down 4.9% against the US dollar. One CryptoSoul token can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit and Mercatox. CryptoSoul has a total market cap of $43,229.00 and approximately $20,419.00 worth of CryptoSoul was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CryptoSoul Profile

CryptoSoul’s total supply is 362,699,640 tokens and its circulating supply is 174,317,220 tokens. The official message board for CryptoSoul is medium.com/@cryptosoul . The Reddit community for CryptoSoul is /r/CryptoSoul . The official website for CryptoSoul is cryptosoul.io . CryptoSoul’s official Twitter account is @CryptoSoul_

Buying and Selling CryptoSoul

CryptoSoul can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoSoul directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoSoul should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptoSoul using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

