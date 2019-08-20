Crypto Sports (CSPN) Price Tops $0.11 on Exchanges

Crypto Sports (CURRENCY:CSPN) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. One Crypto Sports coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00001003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge. During the last seven days, Crypto Sports has traded 6.9% lower against the dollar. Crypto Sports has a market capitalization of $179,888.00 and $203.00 worth of Crypto Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $60.29 or 0.00561193 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00005109 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000267 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 46.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001612 BTC.

ZEST (ZEST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Stakinglab (LABX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002350 BTC.

Giant (GIC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000169 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Crypto Sports Coin Profile

Crypto Sports is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 1st, 2018. Crypto Sports’ total supply is 1,845,247 coins and its circulating supply is 1,668,888 coins. The official website for Crypto Sports is www.crypto-sports.io. Crypto Sports’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Crypto Sports Coin Trading

Crypto Sports can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Sports directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypto Sports should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crypto Sports using one of the exchanges listed above.

