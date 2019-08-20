Critical Review: Prourocare Medical (OTCMKTS:PUMD) versus Neuronetics (OTCMKTS:STIM)

Prourocare Medical (OTCMKTS:PUMD) and Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Prourocare Medical and Neuronetics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prourocare Medical N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Neuronetics $52.78 million 3.54 -$24.10 million ($2.69) -3.75

Prourocare Medical has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Neuronetics.

Volatility and Risk

Prourocare Medical has a beta of 5.5, suggesting that its share price is 450% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Neuronetics has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

78.8% of Neuronetics shares are held by institutional investors. 29.3% of Prourocare Medical shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.0% of Neuronetics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Prourocare Medical and Neuronetics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Prourocare Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A Neuronetics 0 0 2 0 3.00

Neuronetics has a consensus target price of $26.50, indicating a potential upside of 162.38%. Given Neuronetics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Neuronetics is more favorable than Prourocare Medical.

Profitability

This table compares Prourocare Medical and Neuronetics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prourocare Medical N/A N/A N/A Neuronetics -43.85% -37.75% -22.43%

Summary

Prourocare Medical beats Neuronetics on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Prourocare Medical

ProUroCare Medical Inc. engages in developing products for the detection and characterization of male urological prostate disease. It offers the ProUroScan System, a prostate imaging system that aids the physician in documenting abnormalities in the prostate that have been previously detected by a digital rectal exam. The company has licensing, development, and commercialization agreements with Artann Laboratories Inc. for its ProUroScan System. ProUroCare Medical Inc. was founded in 1999 and is based in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

About Neuronetics

Neuronetics, Inc., a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders in the United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder. Its NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System uses transcranial magnetic stimulation to create a pulsed, MRI-strength magnetic field that induces electrical currents designed to stimulate specific areas of the brain associated with mood. The company sells its products through its sales and customer support team to psychiatrist customers. Neuronetics, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

