Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Home Depot (NYSE:HD) a $192.00 Price Target

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) has been given a $192.00 price objective by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 11.65% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Home Depot from $223.00 to $217.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Home Depot to $195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $192.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.12.

Shares of NYSE:HD traded up $9.38 on Tuesday, reaching $217.33. 4,786,413 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,180,222. Home Depot has a fifty-two week low of $158.09 and a fifty-two week high of $219.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $211.81 and its 200-day moving average is $198.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.12.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.10. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 6,597.69% and a net margin of 10.24%. The company had revenue of $26.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Home Depot will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.38, for a total transaction of $1,652,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,596,333.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 34,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.09, for a total transaction of $7,010,097.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,567,742.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,522 shares of company stock valued at $16,156,831. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HD. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $5,216,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in Home Depot by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 13,218 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after buying an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Private Vista LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Vista LLC now owns 1,997 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank grew its holdings in Home Depot by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 49,956 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $8,584,000 after buying an additional 1,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Home Depot by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 152,387 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,183,000 after buying an additional 8,593 shares in the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

