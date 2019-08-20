Cowen Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Cowen restated their outperform rating on shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) in a report released on Friday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Cowen currently has a $55.00 price objective on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $53.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $50.00 price target (up from $44.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. DA Davidson cut shares of Applied Materials from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Nomura started coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set a neutral rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $51.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $47.10 on Friday. Applied Materials has a 52 week low of $28.79 and a 52 week high of $52.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. Applied Materials had a net margin of 19.40% and a return on equity of 39.83%. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Applied Materials will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.88%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 190.8% in the 1st quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 698 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 378.4% in the 1st quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 799 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 75.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

