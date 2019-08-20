Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Bought by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,648 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of COST. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $470,000. Regent Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth $4,462,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 467,707 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $113,252,000 after acquiring an additional 36,675 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 182,589 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $44,218,000 after acquiring an additional 27,026 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on COST shares. Deutsche Bank set a $252.00 price target on Costco Wholesale and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Nomura boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $235.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $261.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Gordon Haskett lowered Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.90 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $270.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.04.

Shares of COST traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $274.50. The stock had a trading volume of 425,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,806,306. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $189.51 and a 52 week high of $284.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $274.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $247.96. The company has a market capitalization of $120.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.95.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The retailer reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.06. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 25.03% and a net margin of 2.41%. The company had revenue of $34.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.07%.

Costco Wholesale announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, April 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to repurchase up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.25, for a total value of $441,539.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,213,654.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.85, for a total value of $2,658,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,989,835. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,136 shares of company stock worth $7,380,374 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

