CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Chairman V Gordon Clemons Sells 1,000 Shares

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.71, for a total transaction of $85,710.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

V Gordon Clemons also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 13th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.15, for a total transaction of $176,300.00.

On Thursday, August 15th, V Gordon Clemons sold 3,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.08, for a total transaction of $261,240.00.

On Wednesday, June 12th, V Gordon Clemons sold 66 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $5,346.00.

On Friday, June 14th, V Gordon Clemons sold 5,566 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.41, for a total transaction of $458,694.06.

On Tuesday, June 4th, V Gordon Clemons sold 3,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total transaction of $222,780.00.

CRVL stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,425. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 33.28 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. CorVel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.30 and a fifty-two week high of $93.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $88.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.82.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The company had revenue of $150.14 million during the quarter.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of CorVel from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CorVel by 1.4% during the second quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 10,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of CorVel by 3.1% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 6,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of CorVel by 50.6% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 682 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of CorVel by 74.3% during the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 697 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of CorVel by 1.6% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 19,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 47.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CorVel

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies seeking to control costs and promote positive outcomes. It applies technology, intelligence, and a human touch to the risk management process that enables its clients to intervene early and connected to the critical intelligence they need to proactively manage risk.

