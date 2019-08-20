Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX) Director Paul F. Folino Sells 1,100 Shares

Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX) Director Paul F. Folino sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.84, for a total transaction of $50,424.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,902 shares in the company, valued at $453,907.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE CLGX traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.75. The company had a trading volume of 340,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,588. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.81. Corelogic Inc has a 52-week low of $31.87 and a 52-week high of $51.28.

Corelogic (NYSE:CLGX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $459.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.22 million. Corelogic had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The company’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Corelogic Inc will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC grew its position in Corelogic by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its position in Corelogic by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 42,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Corelogic by 65.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management grew its position in Corelogic by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 13,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Corelogic during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. 89.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Corelogic to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corelogic from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Corelogic and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Compass Point set a $44.00 target price on shares of Corelogic and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

