Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX) Director Paul F. Folino Sells 1,100 Shares

Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX) Director Paul F. Folino sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.84, for a total transaction of $50,424.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,902 shares in the company, valued at $453,907.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Shares of NYSE CLGX traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.75. The company had a trading volume of 340,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,588. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.81. Corelogic Inc has a 52-week low of $31.87 and a 52-week high of $51.28.
Corelogic (NYSE:CLGX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $459.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.22 million. Corelogic had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The company’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Corelogic Inc will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Corelogic to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corelogic from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Corelogic and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Compass Point set a $44.00 target price on shares of Corelogic and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.
About Corelogic
CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).
