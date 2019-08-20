Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 (NASDAQ:CORE)

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the business services provider on Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st.

Core-Mark has raised its dividend by an average of 14.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Core-Mark has a dividend payout ratio of 35.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Core-Mark to earn $1.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.9%.

Core-Mark stock opened at $32.97 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.17. Core-Mark has a 52 week low of $22.53 and a 52 week high of $40.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.76.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.06. Core-Mark had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Core-Mark will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CORE. BidaskClub lowered shares of Core-Mark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Core-Mark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Core-Mark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.40.

Core-Mark Company Profile

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc markets fresh and broad-line supply solutions to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes food products, including fast food, candies, snacks, and groceries, as well as beverages and fresh products, such as sandwiches, juices, salads, produce, dairy, and bread; and non-food products comprising cigars, tobacco, alternative nicotine products, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise and equipment.

