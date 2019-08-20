Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Position Lessened by JLB & Associates Inc.

JLB & Associates Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 244,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,340 shares during the period. Copart accounts for 3.7% of JLB & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. JLB & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Copart worth $18,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its stake in shares of Copart by 1.3% in the first quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 11,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Copart by 1.4% in the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 13,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $976,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of Copart by 1.3% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 17,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Copart by 1.0% in the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 22,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Copart by 0.5% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 43,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,360,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. 82.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CPRT. BidaskClub cut Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Copart to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 27th. Finally, Guggenheim cut Copart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.07 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Copart presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.77.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRT traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.89. 21,677 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,255,417. The company has a market cap of $17.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.07. Copart, Inc. has a one year low of $44.61 and a one year high of $79.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.50 and a 200 day moving average of $67.09.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $553.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.62 million. Copart had a return on equity of 31.33% and a net margin of 28.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Matt Blunt sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total transaction of $3,550,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,550,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider William E. Franklin sold 8,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.01, for a total value of $674,564.93. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,960 shares in the company, valued at $2,022,269.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 423,458 shares of company stock worth $31,198,755. Corporate insiders own 15.99% of the company’s stock.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

