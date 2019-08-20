Contrasting National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) and Banco Santander (OTCMKTS:SAN)

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) and Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

Get National Bank of Canada alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for National Bank of Canada and Banco Santander, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score National Bank of Canada 1 3 1 0 2.00 Banco Santander 0 2 3 0 2.60

National Bank of Canada presently has a consensus price target of $64.00, suggesting a potential upside of 39.22%. Banco Santander has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 54.64%. Given Banco Santander’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Banco Santander is more favorable than National Bank of Canada.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares National Bank of Canada and Banco Santander’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National Bank of Canada $8.33 billion 1.85 $1.67 billion $4.66 9.86 Banco Santander $57.19 billion 1.09 $9.22 billion $0.55 7.05

Banco Santander has higher revenue and earnings than National Bank of Canada. Banco Santander is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than National Bank of Canada, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares National Bank of Canada and Banco Santander’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National Bank of Canada 19.09% 18.09% 0.83% Banco Santander 14.99% 7.27% 0.53%

Risk and Volatility

National Bank of Canada has a beta of 1.26, suggesting that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Banco Santander has a beta of 1.14, suggesting that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of National Bank of Canada shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.6% of Banco Santander shares are held by institutional investors. 9.5% of Banco Santander shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

National Bank of Canada pays an annual dividend of $2.01 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. Banco Santander pays an annual dividend of $0.21 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.4%. National Bank of Canada pays out 43.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Banco Santander pays out 38.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Banco Santander has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Banco Santander is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Banco Santander beats National Bank of Canada on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International segments. The Personal and Commercial segment offers personal banking services, including transaction solutions, mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit, consumer loans, payment solutions, savings options, and tailored investment solutions; various insurance products; and commercial banking services, such as credit, and deposit and investment solutions, as well as international trade, foreign exchange transactions, payroll, cash management, insurance, electronic transactions, and complementary services. The Wealth Management segment provides investment solutions, trust services, banking services, lending services, and other wealth management solutions through internal and third-party distribution networks. The Financial Markets segment offers risk management products and services; and debt and equity underwriting; advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, and financing. The U.S. Specialty Finance and International segments provides specialty finance expertise; financial products and services to individuals and businesses in Cambodia; and the activities of targeted investments in certain emerging markets. The company provides its services through a network of 428 branches and 937 banking machines. The company was founded in 1859 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

Banco Santander Company Profile

Banco Santander, S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services for individual and corporate clients worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, auto finance, and personal loans; export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, syndicated corporate loans, and structured financing; debt capital markets and global markets services; and debit and credit cards. The company also provides cash management, transactional, payrolls, and wealth management services. In addition, it is involved in the corporate banking, treasury, and investment banking activities; and real estate investment, leasing, securitization, fund management, e-commerce, technology services, air transport, renting, insurance brokerage, aircraft rental, payments and collection, securities investment, financial advisory, sports, electricity production, and Internet activities. Further, the company offers asset management and private banking services, as well as mobile and online banking services. It operates through a network of 13,217 branches. The company was formerly known as Banco Santander Central Hispano S.A. and changed its name to Banco Santander, S.A. in June 2007. Banco Santander, S.A. was founded in 1856 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.