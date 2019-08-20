Contrasting Methes Energies International (OTCMKTS:MEIL) & Sensient Technologies (OTCMKTS:SXT)

Methes Energies International (OTCMKTS:MEIL) and Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Methes Energies International and Sensient Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Methes Energies International 0 0 0 0 N/A Sensient Technologies 0 0 5 0 3.00

Sensient Technologies has a consensus price target of $73.75, indicating a potential upside of 11.02%. Given Sensient Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sensient Technologies is more favorable than Methes Energies International.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Methes Energies International and Sensient Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Methes Energies International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Sensient Technologies $1.39 billion 2.03 $157.36 million $3.55 18.71

Sensient Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Methes Energies International.

Volatility & Risk

Methes Energies International has a beta of 4.49, indicating that its stock price is 349% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sensient Technologies has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Methes Energies International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.4% of Sensient Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 13.9% of Methes Energies International shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Sensient Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Methes Energies International and Sensient Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Methes Energies International N/A N/A N/A Sensient Technologies 10.87% 16.15% 7.67%

Dividends

Sensient Technologies pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Methes Energies International does not pay a dividend. Sensient Technologies pays out 40.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Sensient Technologies has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

Summary

Sensient Technologies beats Methes Energies International on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Methes Energies International

Methes Energies International Ltd., a renewable energy company, produces and sells biodiesel fuel and biodiesel processing equipment in the United States and Canada. It offers Denami biodiesel processors. The company also produces glycerin and offer services related to the production of biodiesel, as well as purchases and sells feedstock. It sells its products and services to a network of biodiesel fuel producers. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Sensient Technologies

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and fragrances in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Fragrances Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group. The company offers flavor-delivery systems, and compounded and blended products; ingredient products, such as essential oils, natural and synthetic flavors, natural extracts, and aroma chemicals; fragrance products; and chili powder, paprika, and chili pepper, as well as dehydrated vegetables comprising parsley, celery, and spinach to the food, beverage, personal care, and household-products industries. It also provides natural and synthetic color systems for use in foods, beverages, pharmaceuticals, and nutraceuticals; colors and other ingredients for cosmetics, such as active ingredients, solubilizers, and surface treated pigments; pharmaceutical and nutraceutical excipients, including colors, flavors, coatings, and nutraceutical ingredients; specialty inks; and technical colors for industrial applications under the Sensient Food Colors, Sensient Pharmaceutical Coating Systems, Sensient Cosmetic Technologies, Sensient Imaging Technologies/Sensient Inks, and Sensient Industrial Colors trade names. The company was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

