ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Gap Up to $51.47

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $50.37, but opened at $51.47. ConocoPhillips shares last traded at $53.94, with a volume of 9,315,114 shares changing hands.

COP has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $74.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. ValuEngine upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on ConocoPhillips from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.85.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.99.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The energy producer reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.02). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.93%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 64.9% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 503 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1,018.0% during the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 559 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destination Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 592.6% during the first quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 561 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile (NYSE:COP)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Featured Article: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.