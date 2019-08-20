Conduent (NYSE:CNDT) Shares Gap Up to $7.08

Conduent Inc (NYSE:CNDT)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.36, but opened at $7.08. Conduent shares last traded at $7.02, with a volume of 899,885 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CNDT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Conduent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Cross Research lowered Conduent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup lowered Conduent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Cowen set a $8.00 target price on Conduent and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Conduent from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.69.

Get Conduent alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.15.

Conduent (NYSE:CNDT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Conduent had a positive return on equity of 6.35% and a negative net margin of 35.30%. The firm’s revenue was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Conduent Inc will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn acquired 3,076,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.43 per share, with a total value of $19,781,110.54. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn acquired 211,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,900,431.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 5,228,638 shares of company stock worth $34,434,575. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lapides Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Conduent by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 327,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,136,000 after purchasing an additional 107,100 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conduent during the 1st quarter worth $218,000. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Conduent by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 344,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,762,000 after purchasing an additional 138,060 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Conduent by 95.8% during the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 13,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 6,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Conduent during the 1st quarter worth $613,000. 90.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Conduent (NYSE:CNDT)

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries.

Further Reading: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Conduent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conduent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.