Conduent (NYSE:CNDT) Shares Gap Up to $7.08

Conduent Inc (NYSE:CNDT)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.36, but opened at $7.08. Conduent shares last traded at $7.02, with a volume of 899,885 shares.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CNDT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Conduent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Cross Research lowered Conduent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup lowered Conduent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Cowen set a $8.00 target price on Conduent and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Conduent from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.69.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.15.
In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn acquired 3,076,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.43 per share, with a total value of $19,781,110.54. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn acquired 211,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,900,431.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 5,228,638 shares of company stock worth $34,434,575. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lapides Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Conduent by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 327,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,136,000 after purchasing an additional 107,100 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conduent during the 1st quarter worth $218,000. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Conduent by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 344,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,762,000 after purchasing an additional 138,060 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Conduent by 95.8% during the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 13,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 6,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Conduent during the 1st quarter worth $613,000. 90.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Conduent (NYSE:CNDT)
Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries.
