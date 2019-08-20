Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.45

Shares of Comstock Holding Companies Inc (NASDAQ:CHCI) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.45 and traded as low as $2.16. Comstock Holding Companies shares last traded at $2.20, with a volume of 6,340 shares.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.40 and a 200 day moving average of $2.45.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Comstock Holding Companies stock. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. grew its position in Comstock Holding Companies Inc (NASDAQ:CHCI) by 40.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,774 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. owned approximately 0.53% of Comstock Holding Companies worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.18% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc operates as a real estate development and services company primarily in the mid-Atlantic region, the United States. It operates through three segments: Homebuilding, Asset Management, and Real Estate Services. The company builds multi-family units, single-family homes, townhouses, mid-rise and high-rise condominiums, and mixed-use developments.

