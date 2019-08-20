Comparing OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) and Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY)

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) and Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

68.6% of OceanFirst Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.0% of Kearny Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.6% of OceanFirst Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.6% of Kearny Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

OceanFirst Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Kearny Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. OceanFirst Financial pays out 34.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. OceanFirst Financial has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years. OceanFirst Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares OceanFirst Financial and Kearny Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OceanFirst Financial 27.15% 9.53% 1.32% Kearny Financial 16.80% 3.64% 0.65%

Volatility and Risk

OceanFirst Financial has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kearny Financial has a beta of 0.45, indicating that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares OceanFirst Financial and Kearny Financial’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OceanFirst Financial $311.48 million 3.49 $71.93 million $1.98 10.74 Kearny Financial $250.89 million 4.75 $42.14 million N/A N/A

OceanFirst Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Kearny Financial.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for OceanFirst Financial and Kearny Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OceanFirst Financial 0 4 2 0 2.33 Kearny Financial 0 1 0 0 2.00

OceanFirst Financial currently has a consensus price target of $25.25, suggesting a potential upside of 18.77%. Kearny Financial has a consensus price target of $12.50, suggesting a potential downside of 2.34%. Given OceanFirst Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe OceanFirst Financial is more favorable than Kearny Financial.

Summary

OceanFirst Financial beats Kearny Financial on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

OceanFirst Financial Company Profile

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides a range of community banking services. The company offers various deposit products to retail, government, and business customers, including money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits. It also provides commercial real estate, multi-family mortgage, and land loans; fixed-rate and adjustable-rate mortgage loans that are secured by one-to-four family residences; consumer loans, such as home equity loans and lines of credit, student loans, overdraft line of credit, loans on savings accounts, and other consumer loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and lines of credit. In addition, the company invests in mortgage-backed securities, securities issued by the U.S. Government and agencies, corporate securities, and other investments. Further, it offers bankcard and wealth management services; and sells alternative investment products and life insurance products. The company operates through its branch office in Toms River; administrative office located in Red Bank; and 58 additional branch offices and 3 deposit production facilities located throughout central and southern New Jersey, as well as commercial loan production offices in New York City, the Philadelphia area and Atlantic, Cape May, and Mercer Counties in New Jersey. OceanFirst Financial Corp. was founded in 1902 and is based in Red Bank, New Jersey.

Kearny Financial Company Profile

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Kearny Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts. It also provides various loans, such as one-to-four family mortgage loans; commercial mortgages, including loans secured by multi-family, mixed-use, and nonresidential properties; secured and unsecured business loans; consumer loans, such as home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, account loans, overdraft lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, and loans secured by savings accounts and certificates of deposit; and construction loans to builders/developers and individual homeowners. In addition, the company engages in investment activities. As of August 15, 2018, it operated a total of 54 retail branch offices located throughout northern and central New Jersey, and Brooklyn and Staten Island, New York. The company was founded in 1884 and is headquartered in Fairfield, New Jersey.

