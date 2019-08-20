Coinlancer (CL) Price Hits $0.0063 on Major Exchanges

Coinlancer (CURRENCY:CL) traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. One Coinlancer token can currently be bought for about $0.0063 or 0.00000059 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, YoBit, CoinExchange and Mercatox. Coinlancer has a market capitalization of $504,417.00 and $25.00 worth of Coinlancer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Coinlancer has traded down 40.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Coinlancer alerts:

Maker (MKR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $504.35 or 0.04691473 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00046028 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001150 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0925 or 0.00000860 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Coinlancer Profile

Coinlancer is a token. It launched on October 6th, 2017. Coinlancer’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,619,229 tokens. Coinlancer’s official Twitter account is @Coin_Lancer and its Facebook page is accessible here . Coinlancer’s official website is www.coinlancer.io . Coinlancer’s official message board is medium.com/@coinlancer

Buying and Selling Coinlancer

Coinlancer can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Cryptopia, CoinExchange and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coinlancer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coinlancer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Coinlancer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Coinlancer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Coinlancer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.