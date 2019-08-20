ClearCoin (XCLR) Price Down 25.2% This Week

ClearCoin (CURRENCY:XCLR) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 19th. During the last week, ClearCoin has traded down 25.2% against the US dollar. One ClearCoin token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. ClearCoin has a market cap of $69,633.00 and $1.00 worth of ClearCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $513.45 or 0.04747821 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00046097 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001199 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000158 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0983 or 0.00000909 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

About ClearCoin

ClearCoin is a token. It launched on January 8th, 2018. ClearCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 527,873,733 tokens. The Reddit community for ClearCoin is /r/clearcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ClearCoin is clearcoin.co . The official message board for ClearCoin is clearcoin.co/blog . ClearCoin’s official Twitter account is @clearcoinhq and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ClearCoin

ClearCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ClearCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ClearCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ClearCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

