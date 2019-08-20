Clams Reaches Market Cap of $11.91 Million (CLAM)

Clams (CURRENCY:CLAM) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. In the last seven days, Clams has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. One Clams coin can now be purchased for about $3.19 or 0.00029426 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Poloniex, Bittrex and Bitsane. Clams has a total market cap of $11.91 million and approximately $922.00 worth of Clams was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00024398 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00011189 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00011531 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00012874 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00005075 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001575 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Clams Coin Profile

Clams is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on May 24th, 2014. Clams’ total supply is 17,363,071 coins and its circulating supply is 3,735,226 coins. Clams’ official website is clamcoin.org . Clams’ official Twitter account is @ClamClient . The Reddit community for Clams is /r/CLAMClient and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Clams Coin Trading

Clams can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, Cryptopia, YoBit, Bitsane and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Clams directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Clams should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Clams using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

