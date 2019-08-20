Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) Stock Holdings Cut by Securian Asset Management Inc

Securian Asset Management Inc reduced its position in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 238,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,026 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $16,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of C. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in Citigroup during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Personal Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 95.1% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. 76.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of C traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 380,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,033,530. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.07 and a 200 day moving average of $66.42. The company has a market cap of $143.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.76. Citigroup Inc has a 1 year low of $48.42 and a 1 year high of $75.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.17. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 18.24%. The company had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Citigroup Inc will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. This is an increase from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 30.68%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Citigroup from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $85.00 price objective on Citigroup and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley set a $78.00 price objective on Citigroup and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Citigroup to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.12.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

