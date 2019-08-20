Cision (NYSE:CISN) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Cision (NYSE:CISN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cision Ltd. operates as a software company. Its product portfolio consists of PR Software, Social Software, Government Relations and PAC Software, PRWeb and Help a reporter out. The company serves industries which include Pharmaceuticals and Bio-Tech, Banking, Technology, Travel and Hospitality. Cision Ltd, formerly known as Capitol Acquisition Corp. III, is based in Chicago, United States of America. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Cision from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Cowen set a $14.00 price objective on Cision and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

Cision stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.44. 408,679 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 631,985. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.60 and its 200-day moving average is $11.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $951.14 million, a PE ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.62. Cision has a 12-month low of $6.02 and a 12-month high of $18.28.

Cision (NYSE:CISN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. The business had revenue of $190.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.44 million. Cision had a positive return on equity of 27.68% and a negative net margin of 1.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Cision will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Rainer Mathes sold 17,820 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total transaction of $193,881.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,694,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,441,045.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 94,301 shares of company stock valued at $1,033,205. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT purchased a new position in shares of Cision in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,217,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Cision by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,106,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724,695 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cision by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 5,743,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218,600 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cision by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,035,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Cision in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,345,000. 54.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cision Ltd. provides public relations (PR) software, media distribution, media intelligence, and related professional services to businesses worldwide. The company enables public relations and communications professionals to manage, execute, and measure their strategic PR and communications programs.

