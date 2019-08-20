Chronobank (TIME) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.09 Million

Chronobank (CURRENCY:TIME) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 20th. Chronobank has a market cap of $1.09 million and $55,339.00 worth of Chronobank was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Chronobank has traded 10.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Chronobank coin can now be bought for about $1.53 or 0.00014285 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002567 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.26 or 0.00263610 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009330 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $141.02 or 0.01315400 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000656 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00022412 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.88 or 0.00092176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000411 BTC.

About Chronobank

Chronobank’s genesis date was December 8th, 2016. Chronobank’s total supply is 710,113 coins. The Reddit community for Chronobank is /r/ChronoBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Chronobank’s official Twitter account is @ChronobankNews and its Facebook page is accessible here . Chronobank’s official website is chronobank.io . The official message board for Chronobank is blog.chronobank.io

Chronobank Coin Trading

Chronobank can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chronobank directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chronobank should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chronobank using one of the exchanges listed above.

