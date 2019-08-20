China Recycling Energy (NASDAQ:CREG) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.67

China Recycling Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CREG) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.67 and traded as low as $0.31. China Recycling Energy shares last traded at $0.33, with a volume of 15,890 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.66.

China Recycling Energy (NASDAQ:CREG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter.

About China Recycling Energy (NASDAQ:CREG)

China Recycling Energy Corporation engages in the recycling energy business in China. It designs, finances, constructs, operates, and transfers waste energy recycling projects to mid- to large-size enterprises involved in high energy-consuming businesses. The company offers waste pressure-to-energy solutions, including the blast furnace top gas recovery turbine unit, a system that utilizes high pressure gas emitted from the blast furnace top to drive turbine units and generates electricity; and waste heat-to-energy solutions, such as heat power generation projects for applications in cement, steel, coking coal, and nonferrous metal industries, which collect the residual heat from various manufacturing processes.

