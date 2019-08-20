China Recycling Energy (NASDAQ:CREG) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.67

China Recycling Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CREG) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.67 and traded as low as $0.31. China Recycling Energy shares last traded at $0.33, with a volume of 15,890 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.66.

Get China Recycling Energy alerts:

China Recycling Energy (NASDAQ:CREG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter.

China Recycling Energy Corporation engages in the recycling energy business in China. It designs, finances, constructs, operates, and transfers waste energy recycling projects to mid- to large-size enterprises involved in high energy-consuming businesses. The company offers waste pressure-to-energy solutions, including the blast furnace top gas recovery turbine unit, a system that utilizes high pressure gas emitted from the blast furnace top to drive turbine units and generates electricity; and waste heat-to-energy solutions, such as heat power generation projects for applications in cement, steel, coking coal, and nonferrous metal industries, which collect the residual heat from various manufacturing processes.

Featured Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for China Recycling Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Recycling Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.