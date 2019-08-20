Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Chevron (NYSE:CVX) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

CVX has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $146.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.11.

Get Chevron alerts:

Shares of CVX stock traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $116.13. 5,150,867 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,761,036. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.15. Chevron has a one year low of $100.22 and a one year high of $127.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.00.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.53. Chevron had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The business had revenue of $38.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chevron will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Debra L. Reed acquired 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $118.14 per share, for a total transaction of $502,095.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Michael K. Wirth sold 33,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total transaction of $4,239,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 33,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,239,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,750 shares of company stock worth $6,448,700 in the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. lifted its position in Chevron by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 14,149 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,516,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 5,051 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in Chevron by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 5,604 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Chevron by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 18,079 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,967,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.45% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.