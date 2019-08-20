Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) Shares Bought by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,345 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Chegg were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHGG. DE Burlo Group Inc. purchased a new position in Chegg during the first quarter valued at $4,723,000. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan lifted its holdings in Chegg by 6.7% during the second quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 16,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Chegg by 68.5% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 121,018 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,613,000 after purchasing an additional 49,193 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Chegg by 61.1% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 20,431 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 7,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Chegg by 435.6% during the first quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 64,271 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 52,271 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:CHGG traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,712,565. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 13.22 and a current ratio of 13.22. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 450.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.99. Chegg Inc has a 12-month low of $22.67 and a 12-month high of $48.22.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $93.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.44 million. Chegg had a negative net margin of 4.07% and a positive return on equity of 7.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chegg Inc will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on CHGG. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Chegg from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (up from $44.00) on shares of Chegg in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Chegg in a report on Monday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Chegg from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Chegg from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.18.

In other news, insider Jenny Brandemuehl sold 50,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.58, for a total value of $2,096,463.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 252,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,482,442.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael A. Osier sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.98, for a total transaction of $179,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 526,593 shares in the company, valued at $23,686,153.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 980,114 shares of company stock worth $41,439,050. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

