CF Energy (CVE:CFY) Shares Down 1.6%

CF Energy Corp (CVE:CFY)’s stock price traded down 1.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.63 and last traded at C$0.63, 1,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 94% from the average session volume of 16,943 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.64.

The firm has a market cap of $42.41 million and a P/E ratio of 5.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.90.

CF Energy (CVE:CFY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$21.24 million during the quarter.

CF Energy Corp. operates as an integrated energy provider and natural gas distribution company in the People's Republic of China. The company has two segments, Natural Gas Distribution Utility and CNG Vehicles Refueling Stations. The Natural Gas Distribution Utility segment provides gas pipeline installation and connection services; and delivers natural gas to commercial, industrial, and residential customers through its pipeline networks and associated facilities in Sanya City, Hainan Province, as well as to industrial customers through storage facilities in Shijiazhuang City, Hebei Province.

