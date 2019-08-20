Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Cellectis from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cellectis from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $20.00 price target on Cellectis and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Citigroup reissued a neutral rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Cellectis in a research note on Friday, August 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.67.

Cellectis stock opened at $12.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $537.12 million, a PE ratio of -6.69 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.11. Cellectis has a 52 week low of $11.70 and a 52 week high of $29.97. The company has a current ratio of 8.47, a quick ratio of 8.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $2.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 million. Cellectis had a negative return on equity of 21.51% and a negative net margin of 813.06%. On average, equities analysts predict that Cellectis will post -2.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Cellectis in the 1st quarter worth about $96,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cellectis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cellectis by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,941 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 8,545 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cellectis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cellectis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $171,000. 31.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cellectis

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL); UCART22 to treat ALL and non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); ALLO-501 for treating relapsed/refractory NHL; and UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

