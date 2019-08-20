Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Shares Sold by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd decreased its holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 49.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,186 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Celanese were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acima Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Celanese by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Celanese by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,723,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Celanese by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Celanese by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 6,865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Celanese by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.32% of the company’s stock.

Celanese stock traded down $1.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $111.24. The company had a trading volume of 52,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,034,238. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Celanese Co. has a 1-year low of $82.91 and a 1-year high of $119.29. The stock has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.70.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.02. Celanese had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 38.56%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 25th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.55%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CE. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Celanese from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $102.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Celanese from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Celanese from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Celanese has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.87.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

