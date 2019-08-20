Ccore Tops 24-Hour Volume of $5.00 (CCO)

Ccore (CURRENCY:CCO) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. One Ccore token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0112 or 0.00000104 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Mercatox. In the last week, Ccore has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar. Ccore has a total market cap of $19,002.00 and $5.00 worth of Ccore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002557 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.92 or 0.00261104 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009352 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $139.15 or 0.01301188 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000652 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00022119 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.91 or 0.00092633 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000411 BTC.

About Ccore

Ccore was first traded on November 28th, 2017. Ccore’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,699,999 tokens. Ccore’s official website is ccore.io . Ccore’s official Twitter account is @ccore_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Ccore

Ccore can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ccore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ccore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ccore using one of the exchanges listed above.

