Cathedral Energy Services (TSE:CET) Stock Price Down 9.7%

Shares of Cathedral Energy Services Ltd (TSE:CET) dropped 9.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.28 and last traded at C$0.28, approximately 130,475 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 239% from the average daily volume of 38,507 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.31.

The firm has a market capitalization of $15.34 million and a P/E ratio of -0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.36 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.26, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.19.

About Cathedral Energy Services (TSE:CET)

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd., together with its subsidiary, Cathedral Energy Services Inc, provides directional drilling services to oil and natural gas companies in western Canada and the United States. It offers horizontal, directional, and underbalanced drilling services; and well planning and drilling optimization services.

