Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) Trading 5.8% Higher

Catalyst Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CBIO)’s share price rose 5.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.37 and last traded at $7.32, approximately 103,997 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 116,859 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.92.

CBIO has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Catalyst Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Catalyst Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.88.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.34. The company has a market cap of $84.95 million, a P/E ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 15.83 and a current ratio of 15.83.

Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.16) by $0.01. Analysts expect that Catalyst Biosciences Inc will post -4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Catalyst Biosciences by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 846,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,680,000 after buying an additional 39,088 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 592,039 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,363,000 after purchasing an additional 33,504 shares in the last quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC now owns 514,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,792,000 after purchasing an additional 60,236 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 508,232 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,010,000 after purchasing an additional 103,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 288,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 83,701 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.98% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:CBIO)

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines to address hematology indications. Its product pipeline includes marzeptacog alfa, a Factor VIIa variant that is in a Phase II/III clinical trial for the prophylactic treatment of individuals with severe hemophilia A and B with inhibitors.

