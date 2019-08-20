Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) Director Sells $2,216,329.06 in Stock

Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) Director Bryce Youngren sold 64,786 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.21, for a total value of $2,216,329.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Bryce Youngren also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 14th, Bryce Youngren sold 174,695 shares of Cardlytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total value of $5,887,221.50.

On Thursday, August 8th, Bryce Youngren sold 100,000 shares of Cardlytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.54, for a total value of $3,154,000.00.

On Thursday, July 25th, Bryce Youngren sold 88,030 shares of Cardlytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.12, for a total value of $2,563,433.60.

On Friday, July 19th, Bryce Youngren sold 34,274 shares of Cardlytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total value of $956,930.08.

On Wednesday, July 17th, Bryce Youngren sold 68,727 shares of Cardlytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.66, for a total value of $1,900,988.82.

On Thursday, June 6th, Bryce Youngren sold 75,284 shares of Cardlytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.10, for a total value of $1,814,344.40.

On Tuesday, May 28th, Bryce Youngren sold 100,000 shares of Cardlytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.04, for a total value of $2,304,000.00.

CDLX stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.50. 367,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,099. The stock has a market capitalization of $766.91 million, a PE ratio of -15.19 and a beta of 1.76. Cardlytics Inc has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $34.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.59.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $48.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.77 million. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 66.01% and a negative net margin of 19.60%. Cardlytics’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cardlytics Inc will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CDLX shares. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Cardlytics from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. William Blair started coverage on Cardlytics in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Cardlytics in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $43.00 price target on Cardlytics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cardlytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.29.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CDLX. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Cardlytics by 94.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 903,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,476,000 after acquiring an additional 438,215 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Cardlytics during the 2nd quarter worth $10,392,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Cardlytics by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 755,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,618,000 after acquiring an additional 238,211 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in Cardlytics by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,631,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,981,000 after acquiring an additional 168,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tygh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cardlytics during the 1st quarter worth $2,488,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

Cardlytics Company Profile

Cardlytics, Inc operates a purchase intelligence platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

