Capitala Finance (NASDAQ:CPTA) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Capitala Finance (NASDAQ:CPTA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Capitala Finance Corp. is a business development company. The company invests primarily in traditional mezzanine, senior subordinated and unitranche debt, senior and second-lien loans and equity securities. Capitala Finance Corp. is headquartered in Charlotte, United States. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered Capitala Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered Capitala Finance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th.

Capitala Finance stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.30. 260,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,158. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.78 million, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.13. Capitala Finance has a one year low of $6.46 and a one year high of $9.99. The company has a quick ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Capitala Finance (NASDAQ:CPTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The investment management company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25. The business had revenue of $11.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 million. Capitala Finance had a positive return on equity of 8.44% and a negative net margin of 107.00%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Capitala Finance will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPTA. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Capitala Finance by 97.2% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 46,476 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 22,909 shares in the last quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Capitala Finance by 3.2% in the first quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 79,816 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capitala Finance in the first quarter valued at $179,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Capitala Finance by 6.4% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 386,045 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,073,000 after purchasing an additional 23,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC purchased a new position in shares of Capitala Finance in the first quarter valued at $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.22% of the company’s stock.

Capitala Finance Corp. is a Business Development Company specializing in traditional mezzanine, senior subordinated and unitranche debt, first-lien and second-lien loans, equity investments in sponsored and non-sponsored lower and traditional middle market companies. The fund targets companies in the business services, commercial and professional services, manufacturing, consumer and retail, energy, and health-care industries.

