Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) Shares Bought by Timber Creek Capital Management LLC

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,155 shares during the quarter. Capital One Financial makes up about 3.0% of Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $4,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 7.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,589,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,518,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,001 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,275,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $473,568,000 after purchasing an additional 370,154 shares during the period. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 10.3% in the first quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 2,311,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $188,795,000 after purchasing an additional 215,450 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 3.2% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,999,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,332,000 after purchasing an additional 62,063 shares during the period. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 11.1% in the first quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,919,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,796,000 after purchasing an additional 191,205 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE COF traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.00. 473,855 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,315,478. The stock has a market cap of $40.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.90, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.42. Capital One Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $69.90 and a 1-year high of $101.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $7.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.01 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Corp. will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.71%.

In related news, Director Bradford H. Warner sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.98, for a total transaction of $343,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,980,821.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Wassmer sold 8,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.03, for a total transaction of $780,386.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,679 shares in the company, valued at $8,047,045.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,149 shares of company stock valued at $5,053,283 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on COF shares. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $111.00 price target on shares of Capital One Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Monday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $99.00 price target on shares of Capital One Financial and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.11.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

