Capital & Counties Properties PLC (LON:CAPC) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $230.54

Capital & Counties Properties PLC (LON:CAPC) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $230.54 and traded as high as $192.50. Capital & Counties Properties PLC shares last traded at $191.70, with a volume of 1,721,424 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CAPC. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Numis Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 243 ($3.18) price objective on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC from GBX 260 ($3.40) to GBX 240 ($3.14) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC from GBX 245 ($3.20) to GBX 200 ($2.61) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 251.57 ($3.29).

The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 207.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 230.54.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be paid a GBX 0.50 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a yield of 0.23%. Capital & Counties Properties PLC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -0.05%.

Capital & Counties Properties PLC, a property company, invests in, develops, and manages real estate properties in the United Kingdom. Its principal properties include Covent Garden, a retail and dining destination in London; and Earls Court, a mixed-use development estate in London. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

