Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) Price Target Cut to C$50.00

Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) had its target price lowered by CIBC from C$80.00 to C$50.00 in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on WEED. Desjardins reduced their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$63.00 to C$59.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$64.00 to C$77.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Cormark lowered shares of Canopy Growth from a buy rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$55.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Friday. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered shares of Canopy Growth from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$85.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners set a C$75.00 price objective on shares of Canopy Growth and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$63.91.

Shares of WEED opened at C$35.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$45.50 and a 200 day moving average price of C$56.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.72 billion and a PE ratio of -13.89. The company has a quick ratio of 11.30, a current ratio of 12.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.06. Canopy Growth has a 52-week low of C$34.36 and a 52-week high of C$76.68.

In other Canopy Growth news, Senior Officer Mark Anthony Nicholas Zekulin sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$51.77, for a total transaction of C$5,177,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 141,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,313,100.97. Also, Director Bruce Linton sold 166,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$51.92, for a total transaction of C$8,654,067.31. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 422,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$21,924,256.81. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 433,333 shares of company stock valued at $22,639,985.

About Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

