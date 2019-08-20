Canadian General Inv (TSE:CGI) Trading Down 0.3%

Canadian General Inv (TSE:CGI)’s share price fell 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$24.00 and last traded at C$24.00, 203 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 94% from the average session volume of 3,137 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$24.07.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.75, a current ratio of 9.83 and a quick ratio of 9.83. The company has a market cap of $498.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$25.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$24.71.

Canadian General Inv Company Profile (TSE:CGI)

Canadian General Investments Limited (CGI) is a closed-end investment fund focused on medium- to long-term investments in primarily Canadian corporations. The Company’s objective is to provide better than average returns to investors through prudent security selection, timely recognition of capital gains and appropriate income generating instruments.

See Also: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian General Inv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian General Inv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.