BUZZI UNICEM SP/ADR (OTCMKTS:BZZUY) Stock Price Down 0.1%

BUZZI UNICEM SP/ADR (OTCMKTS:BZZUY)’s stock price dropped 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.12 and last traded at $10.12, approximately 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.13.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.13.

BUZZI UNICEM SP/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BZZUY)

Buzzi Unicem SpA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. The company has operations in Italy, the United States, Germany, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine, Russia, and Mexico. Buzzi Unicem SpA was founded in 1907 and is headquartered in Casale Monferrato, Italy.

Recommended Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for BUZZI UNICEM SP/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BUZZI UNICEM SP/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.