Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSE:BIP.UN) Sets New 12-Month High at $59.93

Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (TSE:BIP.UN) (NYSE:BIP) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$59.93 and last traded at C$59.85, with a volume of 59118 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$59.56.

BIP.UN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from C$47.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$61.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Sunday, August 4th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.75, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $16.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,873.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$57.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$55.78.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines in North and South America; and approximately 6.6 million electricity and natural gas connections and 1.1 million smart meters, as well as operates metallurgical coal export terminals.

