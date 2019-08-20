Brokerages Set Zalando SE (FRA:ZAL) PT at €38.94

Zalando SE (FRA:ZAL) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €38.94 ($45.28).

Several brokerages have issued reports on ZAL. Deutsche Bank set a €42.00 ($48.84) price objective on Zalando and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €50.00 ($58.14) target price on Zalando and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Baader Bank set a €50.00 ($58.14) target price on Zalando and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Independent Research set a €50.00 ($58.14) target price on Zalando and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €27.00 ($31.40) target price on Zalando and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.

ZAL traded down €0.02 ($0.02) during trading on Tuesday, hitting €41.10 ($47.79). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 271,779 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €41.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €36.84. Zalando has a 12 month low of €36.33 ($42.24) and a 12 month high of €49.86 ($57.98).

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer in Europe. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt am main, and Cologne.

