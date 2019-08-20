Brokerages Set Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) Target Price at $28.83

Shares of Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.83.

WW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Weight Watchers International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Weight Watchers International in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. B. Riley upgraded Weight Watchers International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $23.50 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Weight Watchers International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $27.00 target price on Weight Watchers International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

In other Weight Watchers International news, General Counsel Michael F. Colosi sold 16,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total value of $289,390.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 12.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WW stock traded down $0.84 on Tuesday, reaching $28.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,316,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,526,777. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.44. Weight Watchers International has a 1 year low of $16.71 and a 1 year high of $80.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.38.

Weight Watchers International (NASDAQ:WW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $369.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.11 million. Weight Watchers International had a net margin of 10.99% and a negative return on equity of 19.39%. Weight Watchers International’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Weight Watchers International will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

About Weight Watchers International

Weight Watchers International, Inc provides weight management services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It provides a range of products and services comprising nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches.

