Brokerages Set Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (NYSE:SHO) PT at $15.33

Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (NYSE:SHO) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.33.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SHO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America cut Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. TheStreet cut Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Wedbush upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $15.00 target price on Sunstone Hotel Investors and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 1st quarter valued at about $409,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 169,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 55,939 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 185,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 63,743 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 193.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 182,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 119,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,269,000.

SHO traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.12. 124,192 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,768,832. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 6.97 and a current ratio of 6.97. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a one year low of $12.54 and a one year high of $16.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.11.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.15). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 20.14%. The company had revenue of $302.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sunstone Hotel Investors will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.09%.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of February 12, 2019 has interests in 21 hotels comprised of 10,780 rooms. Sunstone's primary business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

